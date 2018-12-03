Labourer critical following assault from brother

A 26-year-old labourer identified as Parmanand Persaud of lot 148 Station Street Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) is currently at Georgetown Public Hospital in a critical condition after he was reportedly beaten by his sibling.

Based on information reaching this publication, the suspect, identified as Yasaue Persaud, 27, a labourer of Little Diamond, EBD, was reportedly invited to the home of his brother Parmanand to celebrate their sister’s birthday on Monday.

They were consuming alcohol in the yard around 12:00h when an argument ensued between the two brothers, which led to a fight.

The suspect allegedly picked up picked up a piece of wood (2×4) and dealt his brother a lash to the back of his head, which caused him to lose consciousness.

The victim was reportedly picked up by the police and rushed to Diamond Hospital, where he was treated and transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital in a critical condition.

The suspect is currently in the custody of police as investigations continue.