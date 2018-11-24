IAC launches annual Christmas Toy Drive

The Indian Action Committee (IAC) wishes to advise the general public, that the organization has launched its annual Christmas Toy Drive for the less fortunate children which will end on Friday, December 21, 2018.

The goal, according to the IAC, is to accumulate toys for at least three hundred underprivileged children of all ethnicities to distribute at the organization’s annual Children’s Christmas Party scheduled for Sunday, 23rd December 2018.

The IAC, in partnership with Gafoors New McDoom Mega Complex, De Sinco Trading, and Nirva Distributors will have one marked box at each location where persons can place donated toys.

Persons desirous of making donations, also, can do so at the IAC office located at 1762 Railway Embankment Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara from 8 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday, or contact the IAC on Tel: 222-5163 or 656-6999 for further details.