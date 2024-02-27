Berbice High School wins Mashramani Panorama 2024

The Marriott Hotel beachfront was painted with a musical aura as the Panorama Mashramani competition kicked off on Sunday, seeing Berbice High School emerge as the winner defeating seven schools in the youth band category.

Patrons got the chance to witness electrifying performances from Presidents College, Queens College, Bishops High School, National School of Music, Buxton Pride, West Demerara Secondary and New Amsterdam Secondary.

As each team fought through what was considered a battle of music, Berbice High School rose victorious. Led and arranged by Adrian Benjamin and Andrew Charles the Berbice team had the opportunity to be trained creatively to perform the song, “I am 592” by, music local artiste, Vanilla.

All activities of the Mashramani panorama competitions for 2024 were sponsored by Republic Bank.

--- ---