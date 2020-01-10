‘I will not sell my integrity for all of the oil in Guyana’ – GECOM Chair

Upon her arrival at Umana Yana in Georgetown for Nominations Day proceedings, Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Justice (rtd) Claudette Singh has made it clear that the electoral body is fully ready to deliver free and fair elections on March 2, 2020.

During a brief engagement with the media, Justice Singh stated that there is only one way she knows and that is the path she will take to ensure that the voters’ list is clean and the General and Regional Elections are credible. “I will not sell my integrity for all of the oil in Guyana”, she declared.

At least 19 political parties are expected to make submissions of their lists of candidates and nominators to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) in their bid to contest the upcoming March 2 elections.

Today’s Nomination Day proceedings are being held at the Umana Yana in Kingston, Georgetown, commencing from 13:00h until 17:00h. Each party is required to submit their lists of candidates for the election of a President, members of the National Assembly and members of the Regional Democratic Councils to the Chief Elections Officer.

The law prescribed that the submissions of the lists of candidates and nominators will have to be done strictly on Nomination Day and within the timeframe set – no time earlier or later.