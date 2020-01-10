HAPPENING NOW: APNU/AFC first to hand in lists of candidates

The A Partnership for National Unity/ Alliance for Change (APNU/AFC) are the first to hand in their lists of candidates to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to contest the upcoming General and Regional Elections set for March 2.

Coalition Leader President David Granger is being accompanied by other senior officials of the APNU/AFC to present their candidates’ lists.

Among those observing the process are members of the Diplomatic Community and officials of the Carter Center.

The Chairman and other Commissioners of GECOM are also present at the event.

Several other political parties, including the Peoples Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) are expected to make submissions of their lists of candidates and nominators to GECOM in their bid to win the upcoming March 2 elections.

Today’s Nomination Day proceedings are being held at the Umana Yana in Kingston, Georgetown, commencing from 13:00h until 17:00h. Each party is required to submit their lists of candidates for the election of a President, members of the National Assembly and members of the Regional Democratic Councils to the Chief Elections Officer.

The law prescribed that the submissions of the lists of candidates and nominators will have to be done strictly on Nomination Day and within the timeframe set – no time earlier or later.