Hydromet Office issues flood advisory as heavy rainfall recorded countrywide

Extreme Rainfall Report and Weather Advisory

The Hydrometeorological Service as at 08:00 hours on Wednesday February 23, 2022, received reports from a number of its rainfall stations across the country. These reports give a total twenty-four (24) hours accumulated rainfall between 08:00 hours Tuesday February 22, 2022 to 08:00 hours Wednesday February 23, 2022. The highest rainfall recorded thus far by the Hydrometeorological Service network of rainfall gauges is 103.0 mm at Charity in Region 2.

Following table lists the stations that would have received more than 25.0 mm in the last 24 hours. A list of all the stations will be provided in the Weather Brief later today.

Stations with 24hrs accumulated rainfall in excess of 25 mm.

Region 1 Mabaruma 92.8 Santa Rosa 49.8 Kumaka 38.7 Region 2 Charity 103.0 St.Denny´s Mission 31.3 Arpiaco Creek 55.2 Kabakaburi 49.7 Karawab 37.4 Wakapoa 29.7 Better Hope E´bo 66.8 McNabb 84.2 Region 3 Good Success 42.8 Wakenaam 63.6 Leguan 34.6 Versailles 29.4 Hague Back 62.1 Region 4 Georgetown (Botanical Gardens) 34.0 Timehri 67.3 North Ruimveldt (Back) 43.0 South Ruimveldt (Front) 57.1 Ogle 33.1 Land Of Canaan 26.4 Sam Atta Point 32.0 Friendship EBD 33.0 Good Hope 25.0 Helena #2 54.2 Region 5 Wash Clothes 30.4 Railway line 54.4 Novar 31.0 Foulis 48.2 Now or Never 39.9

Forecast for Wednesday February 23, 2022 valid 07:00hrs – 19:00hrs

Cloudy to overcast skies will continue over the forecast area today. Showers of varying intensities and continuous rain over northern Guyana may accompany these conditions. Southern Guyana will observe scattered showers during the afternoon period.

Rainfall is expected to be between 45.0 mm to 90.0 mm over northern Guyana and between 15.0 mm and 30.0 mm over southern Guyana.

Additional Information

Extended forecast from February 24, 2022 to February 27, 2022.

Thursday thru’ Sunday: Cloudy to overcast skies will continue over the forecast area today. Showers of varying intensities and continuous rain over northern Guyana may accompany these conditions. Southern Guyana will observe scattered showers during the afternoon period.

Rainfall is expected to be between 50.0 mm to 90.0 mm within a 24 hours’ period.

Severe Weather Warnings

FORECAST CONDITIONS WILL LIKELY LEAD TO FLOODING IN LOW-LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS. SOILS MAY ALREADY BE SATURATED AND ADDITIONAL RAINFALL IS HIGHLY LIKELY TO RESULT IN FLOODING AND POSSIBLE LANDSLIDES OVER HILLY AREAS. RESIDENTS ARE ASKED TO TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO SAFEGUARD AGAINST POSSIBLE FLOODING, HEAVY WINDS AND MUDSLIDES.

Waves and Sea Conditions

MODERATE SEAS WITH NORTH-EASTERLY TO EASTERLY WAVES REACHING HEIGHTS OF 2.0 TO 2.5 METERS IN OPEN WATERS.

– These waves are likely to have periods of between 10 s and 11 s.

– Winds are expected to be north-easterly to easterly between 5 m/s to 8 m/s.

CITIZENS ARE ADVISED THAT THE ABOVE NORMAL HIGH TIDE ADVISORY IS NOT IN EFFECT.