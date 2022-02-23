Sol plans to invest US$13.8M in local projects for 2022 as new jetty commissioned

Sol Guyana on Monday commissioned its new jetty along the Demerara River at the Rome Terminal in Agricola, East Bank Demerara (EBD) following construction which began in 2020.

General Manager of Sol Guyana, Earl Carribon, at the commissioning ceremony, revealed that the company plans to invest some US$13.8M in local projects this year and a further US$50M over the next five years.

In fact, the General Manager highlighted some of the previous projects that the company has completed over the years as well as new developments that are underway that will benefit both customers in the oil and gas, and non-oil and gas sectors.

“There are many other investments that we have undertaken or are undertaking…we completed the fuel line from our Rome Terminal to the GYSBI fuel farm to allow for additional fuel berths for offshore vessels,” he noted.

“We have commenced constructing of a new 55k barrel diesel tank here at Rome to better serve our customers both in the oil and gas and non-oil and gas sectors. We are expanding our LPG storage to better meet the expanding demand for LPG/cooking gas,” he added.

The General Manager noted too that, “we have broken ground on the Mandela Avenue Service Station which will be completed by the end of the year. The McDoom Service Station is nearing completion and will provide an expanded and more convenient offering for our customers.”

Meanwhile, Carribon explained that the new state-of-the-art Jetty, which is a milestone project, will not only benefit Sol Guyana, but also the furtherance and development of the bunkering and support services infrastructure for Guyana and its booming petroleum sector.

“The future of Guyana is indeed bright…and Sol remains committed to being a dependable and responsible partner to the people of Guyana,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, in relation to Guyana’s new local content legislation, Sol’s General Manager stated that local content remains one of their key priorities.

He further highlighted that their management team is comprised of 78% Guyanese. Moreover, he said 97% of the company’s overall staff are Guyanese.