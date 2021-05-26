Housewife beaten, robbed by bandit dressed as Police

A 53-year-old housewife of Land of Canaan Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was reportedly beaten and robbed by a lone gunman who allegedly posed as a Policeman on Tuesday.

Based on reports received, the victim was sitting on a chair in her yard using her mobile phone when an identifiable male dressed in Police uniform opened the gate and entered the yard. At the time the man was armed with a hand gun.

He reportedly approached the woman and demanded that she hands over all her valuables. The suspect then attempted to force the victim into the house but she put up a resistance thus leading to a scuffle.

The perpetrator reportedly gun-butt the woman and took away her Samsung smartphone after which he walked out of the yard.

He then entered a silver Bluebird motorcar bearing registration number PTT 2987 which sped off the scene. The matter was reported and three persons were arrested in connection with the robbery.

They are assisting the police with their investigations.