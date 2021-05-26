Clothes vendor’s car set on fire

A motorcar belonging to a 36-year-old female clothes vendor was destroyed by fire on Tuesday evening after a man who was seen on CCTV cameras throwing a liquid substance on the vehicle.

The incident occurred on at Hadfield Street, Lodge, Georgetown.

According to information received, the woman had parked her vehicle at about 23:00h on Monday on her bridge and at about 02:00h the next morning, she was awakened by barking dogs followed by a loud explosion.

Upon checking, she saw her vehicle on fire which she managed to extinguish with the assistance of her neighbours.

After the incident, CCTV cameras showed a male in dark-coloured clothing throwing a liquid substance on the black Mitsubishi Outlander before starting the fire. He subsequently made good his escape. The matter is being investigated.