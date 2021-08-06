“Hot Skull” remanded on 4 robbery charges

Eighteen-year-old Oniel Benn also called “Hot Skull” of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam Berbice was on Thursday remanded to prison on several counts of robbery.

He appeared at the Reliance Magistrate’s Court where he was slapped with two counts of Simple Larceny and two counts of Break and Enter and Larceny.

The charges were read to the accused by Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh and he was not required to plea to them. Police stated that the accused was reportedly arrested on August 2- days after he would have committed the crime.

The matter was adjourned to August 24, 2021.