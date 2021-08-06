Teen gets 30 months for burning 2-year-old on back, genitals

Nineteen-year-old Anil Angnoo who used a cigarette lighter to burn a two-year-old girl on her back and vagina was on Friday sentenced to 30 months imprisonment.

Angnoo made his appearance at the Albion Magistrate’s Court where he was charged for inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Initially, he was not required to plead to the indictable charge but the Administration of Justice Act (AJA) was applied by Magistrate Ravindranauth Singh and as such, the suspected pleaded guilty to the charge.

The incident reportedly took place on August 1, 2021 at Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) but the matter was reported to the Police two days later by the infant’s aunt.

It was reported that the suspect, who is the boyfriend of the child’s mother, had visited her on August 1, and while there, he became annoyed at the child since she was urinating and defecating “more often than he deemed necessary”, the Police have said.

He then took a cigarette lighter and burnt her on her back and vagina, causing her to receive injuries.

The child was taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where she was treated. The suspect was later arrested and charged.