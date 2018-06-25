Home of Region 2 RDC officer broken into, robbed

A Personnel Officer attached to the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Two is now counting her losses after her home was broken into by intruders and several items were stolen in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

According to the woman, she woke up and realized that a chair was displaced from its original position. Upon investigating, it was realized that her home was broken into and vandalised.

The floor was covered with clothes from a chest of drawers while fruits, vegetables and groceries were stolen from the kitchen. Additionally, a watch, her laundry and a sum of cash were missing.

The woman stated that she is a single-parent and her only companion is her 10-year-old daughter. Last August, she recalled that her home was broken into when she and her daughter were on vacation.

She believes that due to the high unemployment rate in the Region, crime is on the rise and families coming home from Venezuela without jobs are adding to these numbers.

The matter was reported and investigations are ongoing.

No arrests have been made.