Campbellville woman gets 12 months jail for stabbing cousin

Repeat offender and Campbellville resident Lisa Bobb, 25, was sentenced to spend the next 12 months in prison for attempting to murder her cousin.

A case was made out against the woman who continues to deny the allegation, stating that she was defending herself following months of provocation.

This decision was made by City Magistrate, Judy Latchman after the prosecution noted that Bobb failed to discredit the evidence given by several witnesses against her.

According to the prosecution, the defendant admitted in an unsworn statement to pulling out the knife and injuring Christel Bobb to her arm and leg.

As such, following a brief recess, Magistrate sentenced Bobb to 12 months imprisonment telling the accused that she did admit to committing the act.

On the day in question, Christel Bobb had just returned home when she was pounced upon by Lisa Bobb, who dealt her a stab to her upper left arm.

This attack reportedly stemmed from another misunderstanding the two cousins had the previous night. Christel was rushed to the public hospital where she was treated.

Moreover, Lisa Bobb was heard screaming, “If I had the chance to murder that b***h, I would!” as she was being led out of the courtroom of Magistrate Ann McLennan on her first appearance for the attempted murder charge.

On her last appearance before being charged for attempted murder, the defendant had been sent to be mentally evaluated.

She has been a frequent offender since 2013.