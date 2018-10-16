Holder moves up in ICC Test rankings

KINGSTON, Jamaica — West Indies’ Test and ODI Captain, Jason Holder, has moved up in International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings and now holds the ninth position in bowling and third in all-rounder rankings following an impressive year, Cricket West Indies (CWI) disclosed today.

Holder has now had his fourth five-wicket haul of this season and his average of 11.87 so far this year (2018) is by far the best by a bowler with at least 30 wickets in a calendar year in 100 years, CWI said in a release.

“Jason has made it into the ICC top 10 test bowling rankings with his 4th five-wicket haul for the year. His latest performance against India in India is worthy of note given that he is the first West Indian since 1994 to take a 5-wicket haul in a test in India. This is testament not only to his talent but to his continued hard work and preparation and will hopefully inspire not only his team but the many young fast bowlers in the region,” Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams said in congratulating the captain.

The other ranked bowlers include Shannon Gabriel (13th); Kemar Roach (21st) and Devendra Bishoo (34th). Roston Chase has moved up 10 positions to 31st in the batsmen section following his four innings of 53, 20, 106 and 6.

CWI President, Dave Cameron congratulated all the players and stated that “Jason, with a lot more years to play and him being a leader in the times, these performances can only enhance the work of the players going forward.”

Holder and his team will play five ODIs against India, starting this Sunday.

The ODI schedule reads:

• 1st ODI October 21 Guwahati

• 2nd ODI October 24 Visakhapatnam

• 3rd ODI October 27 Pune

• 4th ODI October 29 Mumbai

• 5th ODI November 1 Trivanthapuram

(Jamaica Observer)