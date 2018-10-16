Man killed in hit-and-run yet to be identified

An unidentified man was killed in a hit-and-run accident along the Yarrowkabra Public Road, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, on Friday at about 21:00h, according to the Police in a release.

The man was clad in a pair of long grey trousers, a blue-and-white long-sleeved jersey, and a pair of black long boots. A pedal cycle with one of its wheels detached was also found at the scene.

The man’s body is at the Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting identification and post mortem examination.

Anyone with information relative to the accident or the identification of the man is kindly asked to make contact with the nearest Police station, or call telephone numbers 261-5457 or 227-2219.