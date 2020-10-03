Hinterland communities get COVID-19 assistance from US, Canada 

The United States and Canada have come forward in a big way to assist Amerindian communities to cushion the harsh impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US Embassy’s Humanitarian Assistance Program through the Department of Defense collaborated with the Morawhanna Community in Region One (Barima-Waini) and provided US$3500 worth of school and health supplies.

In a social media post, the US Embassy said that the programme was held in collaboration with the Regional Chairman, Terry Ruffino, and saw the education sector at Morawhanna receiving support in its effort to provide the children in the area with quality instruction.

The Embassy’s post also stated that medications were also given to the clinic for families in Morawhanna. The supplies arrived by boat and were delivered to the schoolhouse.

Meanwhile, Canada provided assistance to eleven Indigenous communities in seven regions. The project, which is being funded by the Government of Canada through the Canada Funds for Local Initiative, focuses on capacity building. Villages will be receiving complete sanitisation equipment to set up a public facility.

The Canadian High Commission, also in a social media post, said that communities to benefit are Kwebanna and Manawarin in Region One, Wakapao, Akawini and Capoey in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), St Cuthberts Mission in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Moraikabai in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), Orealla and Siparuta in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), Batavia in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) and Muritaro in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

The villages will benefit from handwashing stations equipped with (1) 450-gallon water tank, sinks for handwashing, soap, hand sanitisers, bleach and other cleaning agents along with reusable masks. In addition, the Toshao and the Health Personnel in each village will receive data packages to make it easier for them to communicate with the relevant authorities regarding COVID-19.

Meanwhile, under the programme, food hampers will also be given to some residents who have lost income due to COVID-19.