HERO CPL hits more than 200 million viewers for 2018 tournament

The Hero Caribbean Premier League 2018 edition saw its combined broadcast and digital viewership tipping over the 200 million mark for the tournament that took place between 8 August and 16 September 2018.

Season 6 saw a tremendous outpouring of support from the fans that made the annual event an overwhelming success. The largest audience share was in India where combined viewership on Star and Hotstar was at over 70 million.

The Caribbean region took second place as their total viewership figure was just over 50 million. There was also a huge growth of viewing figures for the tournament in the United Kingdom and the USA with the former seeing a 200% increase in viewing numbers with the tournament broadcast on Sky Sports for the first time; while the latter’s viewing figures increased by more than 20% to reach almost 2 million.

There was also a further increase in the digital viewership for the tournament, with 44% of the total audience coming through various digital channels.

Meanwhile, Damien O’Donohoe, Hero CPL CEO speaking on the landmark achievement said “To pass the 200 million viewership milestone and to have a sixth successive year of increased viewership, shows where our tournament sits on the global stage. We continue to showcase the best that the Caribbean has to offer, and we can’t wait for 2019 to carry on this upwards trajectory.”