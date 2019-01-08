Another ‘Trini’ captured fighting for ISIS

(Trinidad Guardian) One of the men who appeared in an ISIS video speaking about life in Trinidad and Tobago has been captured fighting with ISIS in Syria.
Several international news agencies, including the BBC and New York Times named him as 35-year-old Zaid Abed al-Hamid.
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces confirmed the capture on Sunday.
Al-Hamid is believed to have had dual citizenship, as he spent several years living in the United States.
The New York Times reports that his name appears in a database of 130 Trinidadians who joined the Islamic State that is maintained by Simon Cottee, a senior lecturer in criminology at the University of Kent who tracks the group.
Cottee is working on a book about ISIS fighters from the Caribbean nation.
Hamid had been identified as an extremist since at least 2011, the report said.
According to Cottee’s database, Hamid joined the terrorist group on April 6, 2014, along with his wife and his three children.
He appeared in an ISIS video, sitting by a stream, speaking about how his family could not practice their faith in Trinidad.
The newspaper reported that a similarly spelled name — Zaid Abdul-Hamid — appears in a cache of ISIS registration forms indicating that he provided a reference for a recruit from Trinidad and Tobago when that recruit joined the group in 2014.
The form indicates that Abdul-Hamid was in Raqqa, Syria, at that time.
The other person captured has been identified as 34-year-old Warren Christopher Clark, aka Abu Mohammad al-Ameriki, who formerly taught in Texas.