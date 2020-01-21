Hero CPL announces massive economic impact on Guyana

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) earlier today announced that the tournament which took place between September 4 and October 12, 2019, created a total economic impact of US$29,514,926 in the country which indicated a 15 percent increase.

This figure has been calculated using organiser spend, visitor spend and media value and was collated for the tournament by world-renowned researchers, YouGov Sport.

In addition to the economic impact figure, the tournament filled 7,664 hotel rooms in Guyana, saw an increase in overall arrivals into the country during the Hero CPL and 608 jobs were created. Working closely with the local tourism authority the CPL also created content that showed why people should visit Guyana and experience this wonderful country.

With five group games and two playoff matches taking place in Guyana the local fans were treated to seven fantastic cricket matches with their team once again making the final. The crowds in Guyana were fantastic once again, and the support that the tournament has received from fans in the country has been outstanding.

Speaking about the report from YouGov Sport the Hero CPL Chief Operating Officer, Pete Russell said, “There is nothing like watching cricket in Guyana, and we were so pleased with how welcome we were made once again.

The Guyanese economy is moving forward rapidly and we are very pleased to be playing our part in that success. We are already looking forward to putting on more matches of exciting cricket in the country in 2020.”