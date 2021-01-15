Henry boys murder accused make court appearance

The three persons who are accused of murdering Isaiah Henry, 16, and his 19-year-old cousin, Joel Henry have appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

On Thursday, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) advised investigators to charge 19-year-old Akash Singh, called “Monkey,” of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo (EBE); his stepbrother, 33-year-old Anil Sancharra, called “Dan pole” and “Rasta,” of D’ Edward Village, WCB; and 34-year-old Vinod Gopaul, called “Magga,” of Yakusari, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice.

On September 6, 2020 the badly mutilated bodies of Isaiah and Joel were found in the backlands of Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice – almost two days after they had left their Number Three Village, WCB home to pick coconuts.

One of the suspects has since confessed to the murders, while the other alleged perpetrators have remained silent.