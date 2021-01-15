UG to remain in “safe mode”, courses to continue online

The University of Guyana has confirmed that the institution remains in “safe mode” and all courses for the 2020/2021 academic year will continue online.

The University’s administration is said to be monitoring the current circumstances surrounding the virus and will update students as to the next step via its website.

This announcement has come a mere three days after the University’s annual report had set a tentative date of June 2021 as the resumption of physical classes.

Back in March 2020, UG’s Tain and Turkeyen campuses were forced to transition to “safe mode” having all classes conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The institution’s entire academic calendar had to be revised owing to the rise of the novel coronavirus.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the University received over 7000 applications for entry into the 2020-2021 academic year, the highest in its history.

As such, it developed an online registration process that allowed students to email their documents and certificates in order to be accepted. The University had also hosted its orientation virtually on October 27, 2020.

Classes commenced virtually for the academic year on November 6, 2020.

UG currently has a student population of close to 9000.