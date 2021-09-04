Hemraj century guides Warriors to timely win

A majestic first-time T20 century for Chanderpaul Hemraj guided to the Guyana

Amazon Warriors to a 9- wicket in Match 16 of the Caribbean Premier League

(CPL) 2021 on Saturday afternoon.

Hemraj gave himself a belated birthday gift, after his 28th birthday on Friday,

smashing 105 from 56, inclusive of 14 fours and 5 sixes, to contribute the majority

of the Amazon Warriors’ total as they chased 131 in their 20.

Brandon King and Shoaib Malik were the only other batsmen on show, hitting 19 and 8 respectively.

Earlier, the Barbados Royals won the toss and opted to bat first but their innings

wasn’t as fluid as they’d hoped.

After a 26- run partnership between Johnson Charles and Shai Hope, Imran Tahir

was the Royals’ undoing with three wickets in the 5th over, which they were

unable to recover from.

As Tahir finished on 3-34, Romario Shepherd picked up 2-

33, while Gudakesh Motie and Odean Smith had one wicket apiece to restrict the

Bajans to 130.

Azam Khan had the top score for the Royals with 28 from 23, and Charles

followed on the cards, with 23 from 22. Both Hope and Raymon Reifer

contributed 22 to the total.

While the CPL action continues tomorrow, the Amazon Warriors will take on

Barbados again on Tuesday from 7pm local time.