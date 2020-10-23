Health Ministry mulls app for Covid-19 contact tracing and monitoring

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony recently met with Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana Lilian Chatergee where a range of issues were discussed, including developing an app to boost the Ministry’s Covid-19 contact tracing and monitoring capacity.

Dr. Anthony indicated that the development of the app will improve the capacity of officers at the Port Health Department who are stationed at the respective ports of entry, since it will help with more effective surveillance of persons coming into Guyana, including those who are tested positive for the virus.

According to the Ministry of Health, the opportunity also exists for technical assistance to be made available for the development of a new strategic plan for the Ministry, the development of Guyana’s research capacity, and the introduction of pre-exposure prophylaxis (or PrEP) and trans-medicine.

The Minister further related that support is needed in the updating of several Acts relating to the health sector, such as the Public Health Act and the Food and Drug Act.

Other topics discussed included; Canada’s support of Guyana’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, private sector interests coming out of Canada, collaborations with Canadian based medical teams and SMART hospitals.

Counsellor for Development Cooperation at the High Commission Ms. Janine Cocker and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Mr. Malcolm Watkins were also present.