Haslington man found murdered after leaving night spot

Fifty-eight-year-old David Gentle of Haslington, East Coast Demerara was on Monday morning found dead with several chops to the head and other parts of the body.

Based on reports received, the man was last seen at about 1:30h leaving a popular bar in the village. He was later found in a trench with the suspected chop wounds.

Investigators are probing the circumstances surrounding the man’s death since all his personal belongings were still intact. As such, robbery was ruled out.

His body was taken to a funeral home awaiting a post mortem.