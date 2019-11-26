Harris Paints’ employee remanded on $7.7M robbery on store

A Harris Paints employee accused of robbing his colleagues of G$7.7 million belonging to the company was on Monday remanded to prison.

Tarquinn Atkins, of B Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, appeared before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts slapped with a robbery under arms charge.

The 22-year-old man denied that on November 16, 2019, at Lot 3-5 Water Street, Georgetown, while being in the company of others and armed with guns, he robbed Ginell Williams of G$7.7 million, property of Harris Paints Limited.

According to the prosecutor’s case, the money, which was the previous day’s earnings, was secured in a safe; however, after reporting for duty on November 16, Williams was ambushed by Atkins and others, who were armed with guns.

The court heard that the defendant placed a gun to the woman’s head and demanded cash. The woman complied and handed over the cash. The bandits then made good their escape. According to the Prosecutor, following a Police investigation, the former employee was arrested and admitted to committing the robbery. Atkins was remanded to prison and the case scheduled to continue on December 9, 2019.