City Constabulary faces heat over lack of security plan …Less than 1 month before Christmas

With less than a month to Christmas Day, and with the capital already overcrowded with business activities, the City Hall Constabulary Department is yet to formulate a security plan to provide maximum protection for vendors and shoppers within the boundaries of Georgetown.

The lack of a plan was again brought up during Monday’s statutory meeting. The topic of interest became active when Councillor Bishram Kuppen questioned the security arrangements for Russell Square, an area which has long been plagued with vagrants, improper vending conditions, and thieves.

“You have about 29 of those security guards posted at headquarters, but only about 13 at the Stabroek Outpost. Which brings me to the question as to what security arrangements have we made so far for Russell Square?” Kuppen asked.

However, when called upon to answer the question put forward, Acting Chief Constable Peter Livingstone merely conveyed that additional ranks will be posted.

“Russell Square now falls under the Stabroek Outpost. Additional ranks will be posted in that location to provide security,” The acting chief constable said.

Unsatisfied with the response, Councillor Heston Bostwick addressed the council and reiterated that an overdue security plan is yet to be presented. This disclosure comes even after a no-confidence motion was passed against former Chief Constable Andrew Foo, since this was among the reasons why such a motion was moved.

According to Bostwick, the said plan should be submitted to the council before 2019 ends. He cited the amount of money spent on that department.

“At one statutory meeting, a request was made for a security plan, what is the security plan for the City Constabulary. I sincere hope that that plan can present itself before the end of this year…We recognise that we spend a lot of money on the City Constabulary, whether it’s acknowledged or not, the records are there to show; and to have them operating in such an unprofessional manner is not acceptable,” he contended.

“I hope that this council can agree and set a date whereby the City Constabulary head must be able to provide this council not only with a duty roaster, but with a plan dealing with security, especially with this Christmas season (approaching); a plan dealing with security within the boundaries of Georgetown. I would like to know they if have a plan for the seasonal vending and beyond,” Bostwick detailed.

Mayor Ubraj Narine recounted a recent visit to the Stabroek Market, during which he observed the lack in presence and observation of City Constables.

“I visited Stabroek area Saturday morning very early, and while visiting the area, I couldn’t find a rank on the ground. Secondly, I went into the market. Constable is right there, next door where the washroom is gambling is taking place. It’s a sad situation that these things happen in the sight of an outpost,” the mayor decried.