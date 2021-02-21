GWI intensifying efforts to replace aged transmission lines in Georgetown

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is this year intensifying efforts to replace the over 100 years old transmission lines in Georgetown, with the support of Central Government.

This is according to the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Shaik Baksh while visiting the site of a breakage in the vicinity of the Bank of Guyana, which GWI is working to complete by this evening.

He was accompanied by Senior Engineer in the Special Projects Unit of the Ministry of Public Works, Colin Gittens. The Ministry has been playing a major role in reinstating the roadways when these repair works are done.

Baksh explained that over the last few months there have been several breakages within the same area, which has heavy traffic traversing and these breakages have been causing the deterioration of the roadways. He stressed that repair works to such mains only serve as temporary fixes, as what is needed is the total replacement of these cast-iron mains.

This, however, is very costly and cannot be done just over a one-year period.

Nevertheless, GWI, with financial support from the Government of Guyana has already

commenced the replacement of the transmission mains. Works are ongoing between Lamaha Street Shelterbelt and are expected to be completed by the end of March 2021.

The CEO said the replacement of these mains is high on GWI’s agenda and three such projects have been catered for in the 2021 budget. This includes the replacement of transmission mains from Shelterbelt to Church Street, which will lead to Water Street, Shelterbelt through Cemetery Road and Shelterbelt to Cummings Street.

The company is also hoping to secure funding for the replacement of mains from Cummings Street to Water Street.

The replacement of the aged mains also forms part of GWI’s five-year Strategic Plan for 2021-2025.