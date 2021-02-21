Guyana records 21 new COVID-19 cases

Another 21 new novel coronavirus cases were detected in the last 24 hours from some 1294 tests conducted.

According to the Ministry of Health’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today, the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana is now 8420.

However, the country’s active cases continue to increase with the figure now at 498 – 17 more than what was reported on Saturday. Of the current active cases, 10 are patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the other 488 persons in isolation.

There are also 11 persons in institutional quarantine.

While the COVID-19 death toll remains at 189, the number of persons who have recovered from the life-threatening virus has also gone up to 7733, that is, four more recoveries.

To date, some 60,094 persons have been tested for the novel coronavirus in Guyana.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard: