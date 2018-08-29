Guyanese trio Hetmyer, Bishoo, Paul selected for Windies tour of India

The Guyanese trio of Shimron Hetmyer, Devendra Bishoo and Keemo Paul, all of whom are currently playing for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premiere League (CPL) have once again been included in the 15-member West Indies squad which commences their tour of India from September 26.

Spanning a period of almost seven weeks, the West Indians will engage the hosts in two Tests, five one-day internationals and three T20 matches.

West Indies completed a similar three-series tour under a month ago when they hosted Bangladesh and won the Test Series but lost both the ODI and T20 series.

Meanwhile, India are currently engaged in a grueling five-match Test series with England on their tour of Ireland and England.

West Indies and India have played 94 Tests against each other since 1948 with the Caribbean side ahead on 30 wins, while they’ve lost 28 and drawn 46.

The Test side, to be captained by Jason Holder also features a bowling department with the likes of Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel and Jomel Warrican.

Roston Chase, the all-rounder, will be supporting in the batting department which comprises of Kraigg Brathwaite, Shane Dowrich, Shai Hope, Sunil Ambris, Jahmar Hamilton and Kieran Powell.

Chairman of Selectors, Courtney Browne said, “The panel congratulates Jason Holder and his team on the excellent performance against Bangladesh. As the team embarks on a tough tour of India, the successes against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh should hold them in good stead.“

The tour concludes on November 11 with the final T20 match.