Mechanic charged with fraud, granted bail

A 29-year-old mechanic, Anil Sookram found himself before City Magistrate, Judy Latchman on Wednesday morning at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts charged with committing fraud.

The court heard that on June 15, 2017 in Georgetown while being entrusted with the sum of $1.2M by Kerwin Mars to purchase parts to repair his minibus BVV 784 he converted same to his own use and benefits.

Sookram however, denied that he committed the offence.

The Virtual Complainant’s (VC’s) motor vehicle was reportedly involved in an accident and as such his insurance company referred him to the defendant.

An estimate prepared by Sookram indicated that a total sum of $1.6M would be required to complete repairs on the said vehicle.

However on June 15, Mars handed over $1.2M for the works on the vehicle to commence which was supposed to be completed in 30 days.

The defendant failed to honour the contract by not completing any work on the minibus which prompted the insurance company to confiscate the vehicle.

Sookram was later arrested and charged after he allegedly failed to hand over the cash which he was given.

He was granted bail in the sum of $200,000 for the offence and is expected to return to Court on September 26, 2018.