Holders of a Guyanese passport no longer need to have a visa to enter the United Kingdom.

This was announced today during a press conference hosted by the British High Commission in Guyana.

It was explained that once the traveller’s stay in the UK does not exceed six months, no visa will be required.

This arrangement takes effect November 9.

British Airways is expected to begin flights to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) early next year.