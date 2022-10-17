Boat transporting local athletes sinks in Essequibo River

A speedboat that was transporting some 20 passengers including local athletes became submerged in the Essequibo River.

The incident occurred at around 12:30hrs today between Parika and Supenaam.

Reports are that the boat was part of a fleet of vessels that was transporting athletes who participated in the Heritage Games in the city. They were heading to Supenaam, from where they would have returned home to Region One (Barima-Waini).

When the boat in question began to sink, the captains of other boats that were part of the fleet noticed what was transpiring and went to the distressed passengers’ rescue.

According to a passenger on the boat, “…the boat bottom burst open and started taking in water.” The passenger related that there were no injuries but every person onboard is still ‘shaken up’ by the incident.

“The boat sank quickly,” the passenger recalled.

INews will provide more details as it becomes available.