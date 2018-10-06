Guyanese businesswoman wanted in Canada drug bust spotted in Suriname

A businesswoman who is wanted by the Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) in connection with a drug bust in Canada last month has reportedly been found by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

The woman who has being identified as Rosemary Singh of Ramsingh Street, Annandale, and South Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was reportedly spotted by police after she fled Guyana through its borders by boat.

This was confirmed by reliable sources who noted that the Canadian Government located her in neighbouring, Suriname.

“There is a Guyanese woman that they (immigration) have identified and that may have been involved in a drug ring. Her name is Singh, Rosemary Singh”, the source confirmed.

However, it was noted that both CANU and their Canadian counterparts are working together and are continuing with investigations into the matter.

Singh, proprietor of Rose Bar located in Section ‘C’ Enterprise, ECD is wanted for questioning by (CANU) in relation to a cocaine bust in Canada, stemming from on a bauxite shipment that departed Guyana.

On September 15, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) carried out a major drug enforcement exercise during which they seized 81 kilograms of cocaine at the Port of Valleyfield.

The drug was found concealed in the hold of a vessel – Jacqueline C – carrying bauxite from Linden, where the ship departed.

“After an initial search of the vessel, signs led us to concentrate on the front of the boat. And after a vigorous search, the cocaine was found concealed in bags in the hold of the vessel,” CBSA Deputy Director, Alain Surprenant, was quoted saying in subsequent reports.

Nevertheless, four people were arrested, two of whom – 48-year-old Nazir Ahmad Hussain and 36-year-old Roldan De Gorio TITO – were charged with conspiracy to import drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

According to a statement on the RCMP’s website, investigations revealed that the seized drug was heading for the Toronto and Vancouver markets.