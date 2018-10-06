CH&PA blocking “unauthorized construction” at Ruimveldt

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) said that on Friday last it issued a notice to the Guyana Tractor and Equipment Company to terminate an “unauthorized construction” that is currently being erected at Plot ‘HN’ Industrial Reserve, Plantation Ruimveldt.

The order was issued to Proprietor of the equipment company, Shamnarine Narine to cease all activities (Development/Construction work) with immediate effect under the Town and Country Planning Act, Chapter 20:01 of the Laws of Guyana.

It was outlined that the notice was signed for and received by an excavator operator who is employed by Narine.

According to CH&PA, Narine received full approval of Planning Permission on April 30, 2018, to erect a two-storeyed building (25’ – 0 x 55’ -0) on both floors for commercial use as a Convenience Store on the ground floor and offices on the first floor and to install four fuel pumps and three underground tanks for Kerosene, Gasoline and Diesoline for use as a Gas Station.

However, the convenience store and offices were recommended for approval on condition that the developer amended plans in accordance with recommendations from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure indicating no access from Mandela Avenue on May 11, 2018.

The CH&PA subsequently disapproved the application after they detected that the site is not suitable for such a development.

CH&PA said that even though the approval was forfeited the contractor continued construction works on the site.

The disapproval of the application came after residents of the Shirley Field-Ridley Square, South Ruimveldt in a petition to the agency rejected the construction of the gas station and the convenience store and offices and also since it cannot be accessed from the Mandela Avenue which is the main thoroughfare.

Additionally, the proposed means of access (Plumbaggo Street and the roadway) are minor streets that cannot serve as means of ingress and egress since they are not suitable and inappropriate.

Further, according to the agency it is concerned with the destruction that was caused to the road and road shoulders by heavy-duty equipment used by Narine to drive piles into the ground.