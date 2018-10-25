Guyanese business delegation heading to Scotland to foster oil relations

Come November, a delegation from local businesses, who are members of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), will be heading to the oil city of Aberdeen, Scotland in the United Kingdom in a quest to develop business relations in the area of oil and gas.

This was announced on Thursday by the President of the GCCI, Deodat Indar during a press conference held at the entity’s Waterloo Street, Georgetown head office.

The Trade Mission is expected to begin on November 25 and wind down on November 30. The GCCI intends to have this be the first of many visits to the UK with the same focus.

According to Indar, this remarkable initiative will help businesses to spring into other avenues to bring about growth, in a feasible manner.

“If one company in Guyana had to go up there (to Scottland and) sort out a partner (and) evaluate that partner it would take a long and hard process and it will cost that company a lot of money and these missions are there to ease out all of that and make that to some extent not needed,” he said.

The head of the private sector organization also noted how expectant he is of agreements being signed during that visit to bridge the gap between the countries.

Vice President of the GCCI, Nicholas Boyer explained the importance of the trip, while noting that the Trade Mission became a reality after the GCCI engaged the British High Commissioner and the Guyanese Embassy in the UK.

He went on to highlight that Aberdeen is an impacting city within the oil and gas sector in the UK. The Vice President alluded to the fact that Guyana needs to reach out to other countries that have the experience in that sector, if the country is to truly flourish from its earnings.

It was explained by him, that the GCCI intends to have its members connected to the foreigners who are well schooled in the area and interested in setting up partnership through the transfer of technology and skills to promote local growth and capacity.

Meanwhile, the British High Commissioner pointed out that the city has a long history of which Guyana can learn from although it too, made some mistakes.

According to him, “The visit has got several aspects to it and one is to allow us to connect business to business links, not just in the oil industry, but in other areas as education and such like culture. It will allow the educational industry in Aberdeen to reach out to the educational institutions here and it will allow us to build a relationship I hope between the Aberdeen Council and the City Council back here.”