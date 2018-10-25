Fmr GPL Director freed of $27.7M fraud charge

Trade unionist and former member of the Board of Directors of the State-run Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Incorporated, Carvil Duncan was on Thursday freed of another charge of conspiracy to defraud the said company after a lengthy trial in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Duncan was facing a charge which stated that on March 31, 2015 at Georgetown, he conspired with then Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO) of GPL, Aeshwar Deonarine to steal $27,757,547, property of the power company.

He was represented by Attorneys-at-law, Glenn Hanoman and Everton Singh-Lammy.

The ruling was handed down by Magistrate Leron Daly who stated that the prosecution’s evidence was insufficient to make out a prima facie case against Duncan, who was charged back in 2015.

According to reports Duncan was accused of allegedly transferring close to $28M of the company’s earnings into his personal bank account.

Duncan also faced another conspiracy charge in 2016 but that was subsequently dismissed due to the prosecution’s lack of substantive evidence.