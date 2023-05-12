Guyana’s tourism products showcased at Caribbean Travel Marketplace

Guyana’s diverse tourism products were showcased for the first time at the Caribbean Travel Marketplace (CTM), which was held in Barbados from May 9-11, 2023, and allowed suppliers to meet face-to-face with wholesalers from around the world.

It also sells Caribbean vacation travel over the course of two days of business meetings.

Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority, Kamrul Baksh said Guyana was represented by stakeholders from both the public and private sectors, who were part of several meetings with marketing/media companies, data intelligence, tourist boards, tour operators, insurance agents, and digital service providers.

“It provided great networking opportunities with key stakeholders in the industry and a strong platform for the promotion of Destination Guyana,” Baksh told the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Friday.

“There was significant interest in Guyana from tour operators who expressed a desire to add the country to their catalogues. In addition, the private sector was present to connect with the trade operators in an effort to expand multi-destination packaging,” Baksh added.

The GTA director said more than 45 meetings were held, and follow-up actions will be taken to ensure Guyana maximises the benefits of the new connections.

This is just one of several recent efforts to boost and improve Guyana’s tourism products.

Just recently, Baksh accompanied Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond on a fact-finding visit to Costa Rica to establish collaboration with the government and private sector to support Guyana’s tourism industry.

Costa Rica has a similar eco-tourism product as Guyana and is keen on sharing its years of experience with Guyana’s growing tourism industry.

--- ---