Guyana’s Rajendra Chandrika stars in Canada with impressive century

Former West Indies batsman Rajendra Chandrika recently slammed a brilliant century for Vikings Cricket Club in the 2019 Toronto and District Cricket Association’s ‘Super9’ 50-over tournament at the King City venue in Canada.

The Guyanese right-hander, who had played five Tests for the West Indies, stroked five fours and four sixes in his 110, to lead Vikings to a 78-run win over Islanders Cricket Club.

Batting first, Vikings compiled 220-8 off 50 overs, then restricted Islanders to 132 all out in 34 overs.

Chandrika has expressed a desire to again play for the West Indies. He had injured his finger playing for the Leeward Islands last season.

Former Guyana Under-19 left-arm spinner Dennis Legay, playing for the Islanders last weekend, bagged six wickets in his match against Yorkshire Cricket Club at the same venue.

Yorkshire scored 203 all out in 35.5 overs, while Islanders were dismissed for 187 in the 46th over.

Canada’s Navneet Dhaliwal had hit 93 for Yorkshire as Legay returned figures of 6-46 in ten overs.

In the Islanders’ reply, former Guyana First Class batsman Shemroy Barrington had managed only 18. Legay and Barrington have both made it known that they want to perform consistently and play cricket for Canada in ICC assignments.

Apart from Chandrika, Barrington and Legay, the following Guyanese cricketers are playing in Canada: Royston Crandon, Trevon Garraway, Euhen La Fleur, Ryan Ramdass, Zaheer Haniff, Azib Hanif, Troy Gobin, Sunil Dhaniram, Devon Ramnauth, Steve Ramdass, Rovindra Mandolall, Herman Latcha, Krishna Deosaran and Troy Gonsalves.