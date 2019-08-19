Berbice biker dies after crashing into pedestrian

A 24-year-old man of Bath Settlement Village lost his life following an accident last night at the Number 40 Village Public Road, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

Reports are that Latchman Hansraj was riding his motorcycle when he crashed into a female pedestrian.

Hansraj reportedly suffered severe head injuries.

Both he and the pedestrian were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

Hansraj succumbed to his injuries while the pedestrian was said to have been treated and sent away.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.