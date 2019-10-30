Guyana’s Kevin Sinclair confident of performing well for West Indies Emerging team

Guyana’s Kevin Sinclair has made the West Indies Emerging Players squad that will compete in the 2019 Cricket West Indies (CWI) Colonial Medical Insurance Regional Super50 tournament, which will bowl off on November 6 in St Kitts and Trinidad.

The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) player had a brilliant season in the SBF Petroleum Cricket Guyana Inc 50-Over Franchise League, scoring 235 runs for West Berbice.

Batting at the top of the order, Sinclair finished the season of seven matches at an average of 60. To cap off his brilliance, the youngster had 13 wickets in the season with a best bowling figure of 5-31 with his right-arm off-spin. After the right-handed top-order batsman got the call from CWI chief selector Roger Harper, he expressed some positive sentiments during an interview with INews.

“I just want to thank the Almighty for being in the squad; I’m pretty much confident about going and do well, taking the form from the Franchise League into the Super50 for the developmental squad and get some runs along with wickets,” Sinclair told INews.

The hard-working cricketer further added that he would be looking to do well for himself and the people who supported him.

He highlighted that he would remain focused and execute his game as he did in the Franchise League.

In his earlier interview with INews, Sinclair was confident of making the Guyana Jaguars squad after his consistent performances and the hard work he had put into his game. Sinclair, who has been dominating local cricket for a long period, credited the academy programme with helping him tremendously.

He and his West Indies Emerging Players team-mates will play their first match on November 7 from 13:30h against Guyana Jaguars at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. (Brandon Corlette)