2 wanted for murder of Berbice fishermen

O’Brian Fraser, 21, of Lot 66 Eversham Village, Corentyne and Anonth Boodrage, 21, of Lot 97 Belvedere Village, Corenyne, are wanted by the police for questioning in relation to the Piracy/Murder committed on the four fishermen earlier this month.

The victims are Lamar Petrie, Vishnu Seeram, Kawal Kisoon and Marvin Tamesar at Corentyne River.

Suresh Sundat, 22, of Belvedere Squatting Area and Narine Dhanrajh, 30, of Belvedere Village, were today charged with the murder of the four fishermen.

On October 5, the fishermen left a wharf at Number 65 Village for sea aboard “Sara 1” – a fishing vessel owned by Sharanand Rabindranauth of Number 68 Village, Corentyne.

Two bodies were subsequently found; two are yet to be located.

Dead are Kawal Kissoon, called “Ajai”, of Letter Kenny, Corentyne, Berbice and 20-year-old Otto Lamar Petrie of Miss Phoebe Village, Port Mourant, Berbice.

The other two fishermen are Marvin Tamesar, also called “Buddy” and “Bin Laden”, 20, of Miss Phoebe Village and Vishnu Seeram, called “Kevin”, 20, of the same village.

INews understands that the perpetrators, who were in another fishing boat ventured over to the “Sara 1” with the intention of stealing the fish that the now dead men had caught.

The suspects proceeded to demand that the men hand over the catch as they attacked the four fishermen, but the victims reportedly fought back which led to the murders.

According to a source, the suspects confessed that after the confrontation on board “Sara 1”, they threw the men overboard, before snatching their loot and making good their escape.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of O’Brian Fraser and Anonth Boodrage is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 333-3876, 333-5564, 333-2151 – 3, 337-2411, 335-3014, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.