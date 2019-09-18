Guyana’s first E-Library launched at North Georgetown Secondary School

The North Georgetown Secondary School celebrated its 50th anniversary in grand style by launching the country’s first e-library, which costs some $10.5M.

This innovative project is focused on improving literacy in all educational levels.

The establishment of the e-library was recognised by Education Minister Nicolette Henry, who expounded on its importance in today’s world of advanced technology.

She noted that with this innovate platform, the quality of education offered can be improved.

The project was made possible through the contributions of the North Georgetown Secondary School Committee of Past Students along with other partners including the Education Ministry.

Students can now access information from the devices, which are situated in a designated area at the school.

Project Coordinator Gary Best said plans are afoot to expand the access, which will see students being able to use personal devices to retrieve information from any location. (By Leah Hernandez)