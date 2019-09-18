GECOM Chair to advise President on elections tomorrow

Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Justice Claudette Singh has committed to advising President David Granger on the entity’s readiness to have elections.

See full statement from GECOM:

Commissioners of the Guyana Elections Commission met again today for a continuation of its statutory meeting held on Tuesday, 17th September, 2019.

After much deliberations, at the meeting on Tuesday, it was agreed that Commissioners Charles Corbin and Sase Gunraj submit separate schedules based on the proposals made during the meeting.

At today’s meeting Commissioner Gunraj did not make the submission as promised. While Commissioners Gunraj, Benn and Shadick insisted on a November 2019 date for the holding of elections, they submitted no complete workplan to assist the Commission to determine how it was possible to arrive at such a date.

A comprehensive workplan with timelines and considerations reflecting the discussions held on Tuesday was submitted by Commissioner Corbin.

Chairperson of the Commission, Justice Claudette Singh undertook to study the submission, consult with the Secretariat, and based on all the information available to her make a decision on the way forward.

Justice Singh will communicate this decision to the President in accordance with the mandate of the Commission tomorrow.