Guyana’s COVID-19 response boosted with US$1M from India

The Government of India has allocated US$ 1,000,000 from the “Quick Impact Development Project” that is being implemented jointly by the Ministry of Health, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) to support Guyana’s response to COVID-19.

Signing the tripartite agreement on Tuesday were the Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony; India High Commissioner, Dr K.J. Srinivasa; PAHO/WHO Country Representative Dr William Adu Krow and Resident Coordinator of the United Nations Development Programme Mikiko Tanaka.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Health, Dr Frank Anthony thanked the Government of India for their partnership and donation to the health care system of Guyana during this global pandemic.