Guyana’s COVID-19 response boosted with US$1M from India

L-R: Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony and Indian High Commissioner to Guyana K.J Srinivasa

The Government of India has allocated US$ 1,000,000 from the “Quick Impact Development Project” that is being implemented jointly by the Ministry of Health, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) to support Guyana’s response to COVID-19.

High Commissioner, Dr K.J. Srinivasa speaking at the signing ceremony this morning

Signing the tripartite agreement on Tuesday were the Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony; India High Commissioner, Dr K.J. Srinivasa; PAHO/WHO Country Representative Dr William Adu Krow and Resident Coordinator of the United Nations Development Programme Mikiko Tanaka.

Guyana’s Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony signs the agreement as India High Commissioner, Dr K.J. Srinivasa looks on

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Health, Dr Frank Anthony thanked the Government of India for their partnership and donation to the health care system of Guyana during this global pandemic.

