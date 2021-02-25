Guyana-US business relations stronger than ever – US Ambassador

United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, says business relations between Guyana and the US are stronger now more than ever. The Ambassador made this statement during a courtesy call on Chief Investment Officer of the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest), Dr Peter Ramsaroop, on Wednesday.

The meeting served as a follow-up to a visit last year by a team from the US International Development Finance Corporation.

In an invited comment to the Department of Public Information, Ambassador Lynch said she was pleased to be meeting with the agency to discuss several areas of mutual interest.

“We are talking about US business opportunities here, public-private partnerships perhaps, and I am just learning about Dr Ramsaroop’s priorities and where the development possibilities are for the future of Guyana at this important time,”

Ambassador Lynch said.

She also noted that relations between the two countries continue to improve, and she is looking forward to working with the Government of Guyana.

“We have excellent relations between the Government and US businesses, and we hope, too, to work even harder to improve those relations. Of course, I think there are many opportunities here for US investors, and we look forward to expanding our work with the Government,” the Ambassador said.

Meanwhile, Ramsaroop told DPI there is a lot of investment interest in Guyana.

“There are significant US companies coming into the country looking for where those opportunities are,” he said.

The GO-Investment head noted that investment opportunities are in keeping with President Dr Irfaan Ali’s vision for transformational development, and span several sectors.

Dr Ramsaroop also thanked the US Ambassador for her advocacy for Guyana’s democracy.