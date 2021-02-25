10-Y-O girl raped; suspect threatened to kill her

A 10-year-old girl from Region One (Barima-Waini) was on Wednesday raped by a family member who threatened to kill her if she told anyone of the incident.

The child was left in the care of the family member at around 10:30hrs on the day in question.

Police said the child “endured forcible sexual assault which left her unconscious.”

Though the suspect threatened to kill her if she spoke about it, the child confided in her grandmother who immediately alerted authorities.

The victim was later escorted to the hospital where she was examined and a medical certificate in her favour was obtained.

Swift police response has led to the suspect being arrested with statements to be taken as investigations continue.