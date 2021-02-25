Couple robbed at gunpoint after leaving Kaneville party

A 34-year-old construction worker and his 33-year-old girlfriend were robbed of a quantity of items by six men, one of whom was armed with a gun after a party on Wednesday morning.

Troy Hinds, of West Bank Demerara (WBD), was allegedly robbed of $65,000 and a cellphone worth $50,000 while his girlfriend, Natasha Mc Kenzie, a cosmetologist, of Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was also allegedly robbed of her cellphone worth $131,000 about 00:10h.

It was reported that the couple went to a party at Kaneville, EBD, and as they were walking to get transportation to return home, the six bandits attacked them from behind.

The couple told Police that the man with the gun placed the weapon at Hinds’ neck and pushed him to the ground where he began reliving him of the items. The cash was in his boots, but the bandit searched there too.

The bandit subsequently turned the gun on Mc Kenzie and relieved her of her valuables. The couple told Police that the men made good their escape on foot. Investigations are ongoing.