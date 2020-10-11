Guyana, Suriname mark site for Corentyne River Bridge

Suriname’s Public Works Minister, Dr Riad Nurmohamed and Guyana’s Public Works Minister Juan Edghill on Saturday visited the site of the proposed Guyana-Suriname River Bridge across the Corentyne River.

The Ministers walked the alignment where the bridge will land and the roads which need to be developed to connect the bridge in both countries.

Both Ministers planted flags on the Guyana side of the river and then the Suriname side of the river where the bridge is to be erected. After planting national flags of the two countries, Nurmohamed, Edghill and the team of engineers and technical personnel stopped at Long Island in the Corentyne River and also planted flags of the two countries there.

Minister Edghill said hotels, fun parks and other recreational facilities are expected to be constructed at that location.

Meanwhile, a high-level Suriname delegation is expected to be in Guyana next week to continue discussions in advancing the project.