Guyana set to host 53rd regional Libraries Conference in May

Guyana is set to host the 53rd Association of Caribbean Universities, Research and Institutional Libraries (ACURIL) Conference on May 12 – 16, 2024 under the theme: “From metadata to big data: trends and hidden treasures in libraries, museums, and archives of the Caribbean.” The University of Guyana Library, along with its local counterparts, is planning and executing the event which will be hosted at the Pegasus Hotel in Georgetown.

The Annual ACURIL Conference is being hosted for the first time in Guyana. It will bring together some three hundred (300) librarians, information professionals, archivists and exhibitors from across the Caribbean and Latin America to examine and discuss the current challenges of libraries in the Caribbean, and discover and debate new trends and ideas in the information world that would help to counteract some of the issues faced by libraries in order to help them to reposition themselves to remain relevant in the new information age. The event will also provide a forum for recognising excellence, creativity and innovation in libraries in an attempt to stimulate growth and development and sharing of ideas and experiences in libraries.

The conference will entail four (4) days of engagement on the theme of innovative developments in the library and information field and will culminate with an Awards Ceremony which will honour library and information professionals from across the Caribbean region for their outstanding work in the field.

University of Guyana’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin and several other academics and professionals in the library and information fields are expected to deliver presentations.

University Librarian and Member of the ACURIL Executive Council, Mrs. Gwyneth George said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for Guyana to host this Conference in this auspicious moment of the country’s development. It will offer an excellent platform and a unique opportunity for libraries across the spectrum of Guyana to meet with their colleagues to discuss the challenges and opportunities that confront libraries in the era of the evolving metadata and big data. It is also a wonderful opportunity for the libraries to have important and significant discussions with the Government of Guyana about the continued importance of libraries in the strategic development thrusts of the country and in subscribing to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

