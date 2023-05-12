Guyana represented at the 3rd Int’l Hydrographic Organisation Conference in Monaco

Guyana was formally welcomed into the IHO family at the 3rd Assembly gathering in Monaco on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. On this occasion, the Golden Arrowhead was presented to Dr. Jonas Mathias, Secretary General of the Organisation in the presence of His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Guyana became the 90th member of the International Hydrographic Organisation (IHO) on April 18, 2019.

The IHO is headquartered in Monaco and is an intergovernmental organization that works to ensure all the world’s seas, oceans, and navigable waters are surveyed and charted.

Established in 1921, it coordinates the activities of national hydrographic offices and promotes uniformity in nautical charts and documents. It issues survey best practices, provides guidelines to maximize the use of hydrographic survey data, and develops hydrographic capabilities in member states.

Through hydrography, the IHO works with member countries to meet Sustainable Development Goal 14 which aims to sustainably manage and protect marine and coastal ecosystems from pollution as well as address the impacts of ocean acidification.

Guyana was represented at the Assembly by Captain Stephen Thomas, Director General of the Maritime Administration Department, and Ms. Thandi McAllister, Director of Legal Services.

